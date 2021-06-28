Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Pixflow

Typography

Pixflow
Pixflow
  • Save

Redux Cinematic Details

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Redux Cinematic Details
Download color palette

Redux Cinematic Details

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Redux Cinematic Details

It's the smallest details that matter.
These well-tailored cinematic details push the quality of your work to the top!
They are so simple to use, drag and drop onto any footage and create stunning and professional cinematic projects.
What's inside?

You can see the full presentation here:
https://1.envato.market/0JYaLJ

Press "L" to show some 💗 and save it for later inspirations. Tell us your ideas and what else you're looking forward to in the comments. Love hearing your feedback! 🙌

Want to see more projects? Visit our social pages and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook

Pixflow
Pixflow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pixflow

View profile
    • Like