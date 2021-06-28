Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Coada

Crona | Logo design

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
Crona | Logo design identity branding and identity logotype design crown logo unused for sale saas branding crypto logo crypto saas logo design branding identity branding logo design branding
Download color palette

Unused logo design. From archive.
Unused and can be purchased.

Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Logo and Visual Identity for ☞ SaaS products
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like