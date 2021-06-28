Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
bazen.talks
bazen.

Design Tip - UX Research

bazen.talks
bazen.
bazen.talks for bazen.
Design Tip - UX Research
Why is user experience research so important? 🤔
_
Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91
_
Since designer's job is aimed at solving user's challenges and finding solutions, the only logical thing to do is to explore and do a research on user's perspective.
Here are steps you can use while doing your research and ways you can get more information.
_
Let us know what are your steps in UX research and which information is the most important for you! 😊

bazen.
bazen.
A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
Hire Us

