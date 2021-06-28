Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ben Tuckwell

Dog walking fundraiser - branding concept

Dog walking fundraiser - branding concept outdoors social charity dog walking cats dogs animals events logo branding
Branding concept for a series of charity dog walking events. Playing with typography and illustration to create something fun, energetic and scruffy, just like a dog!

View the full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122217543/Walkies

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Branding, illustration, UX/UI, Motion graphics. Hire me!

