Dimas Fakhruddin

KOPITUK Label Design

Dimas Fakhruddin
Dimas Fakhruddin
KOPITUK Label Design graphic design coffee deesign coffee labuan bajo indonesia typography packaging badge design label design vintage design logo illustration script design vector custom type hand lettering lettering
Graphic label design I did for KOPITUK pakcaging, a local coffee brewer on Labuan Bajo - NTT - Indonesia.

Check the details here https://www.instagram.com/p/CQIled1n2eH/

--
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dimazfakhr_/
Behance https://www.behance.net/dimazfakhr

Dimas Fakhruddin
Dimas Fakhruddin

