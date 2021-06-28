Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Didi

Nggon - Architect Landing Page Exploration

Didi
Didi
  • Save
Nggon - Architect Landing Page Exploration branding branch building construction agency consult minimalist clean design green studio real estate website landingpage service architect company animation interaction ui uiux
Nggon - Architect Landing Page Exploration branding branch building construction agency consult minimalist clean design green studio real estate website landingpage service architect company animation interaction ui uiux
Download color palette
  1. Nggon-Shots-1.mp4
  2. Nggon-Shots-2.png
  3. Nggon-Shots-3.png

Hi Mates!

This time I explore landing page about architect service.

-------------------
Feel free to feedback and comment. Don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.
Thanks!
-------------------

You want to work with me or just say hello?
Drop us a few lines at didi.kurniawan@outlook.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Didi
Didi
Product Designer Available for Projects

More by Didi

View profile
    • Like