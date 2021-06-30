Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sketches

Sketches steps pyramid rays loop monogram symbol logodesign logotype sign icon logo
C - Arrows - Loop - Steps - Pyramid Chart - Rays - Molecule - Connections
.....
This project is a collaboration with:
Lepisov Branding
.....
Creative direction:
Dmitry Lepisov
.....
follow me --- behance | instagram | facebook

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Welcome! I am freelance logo & brand designer.

