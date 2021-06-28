Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yannie Feng

Candy Bomb Game

Yannie Feng
Yannie Feng
Candy Bomb Game game icon game ui
This is a company project that I did two years ago, Candy Triple.

Please view the full project content if you are interested:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122403353/Candy-Crush-Game-UI-Design?

Thank you!!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Yannie Feng
Yannie Feng

