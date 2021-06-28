Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marina Zakharova
Spring Art

Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design

Marina Zakharova
Spring Art
Marina Zakharova for Spring Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design brand identity trading cryptocurrency currency crypto btc logo design branding blockchain crypto wallet meeting conference summit bitcoin brand design
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design brand identity trading cryptocurrency currency crypto btc logo design branding blockchain crypto wallet meeting conference summit bitcoin brand design
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design brand identity trading cryptocurrency currency crypto btc logo design branding blockchain crypto wallet meeting conference summit bitcoin brand design
Download color palette
  1. Merch 1600x1200.mp4
  2. Frame 137.png
  3. Frame 139.png
  4. Frame 138.png

Growchain
Logo and brand identity creation for a future summit, conference in trading and cryptocurrency area.

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

Spring Art
Spring Art
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Spring Art

View profile
    • Like