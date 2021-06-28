Udaan - Building a visual language - Case study

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
Here is a glimpse into our ongoing collaboration with Udaan ,one of the largest B2b market places for business and shop owners across India. The casestudy captures the entire breath of the projects we have been working with the talented Design team at @udaan
Link to the entire case study
The past year and half has been a privilege collaborating with the Design team at Udaan. Building on their deep domain knowledge of the marketplace and users, we have been able to blend the creative storytelling, aesthetics to develop a unique visual language for the brand working with the team closely.
Huge Shout outs to the Design team at Udaan and Liquidink Design Teams