Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arjun ✪

News App UI Kit

Arjun ✪
Arjun ✪
  • Save
News App UI Kit product design challenge apple mobile app mobile application creative article app mobile design mobile ui social media news feed newspaper newsletter articles app article reading app reading news mobile app news news app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Another day, another shot from our project called News App UI Kit Template.

Design - Adobe Photoshop & Adobe XD
Logo & Icons - Adobe Illustrator

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

🖤 And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Linked In | Uplabs | Portfolio

Arjun ✪
Arjun ✪

More by Arjun ✪

View profile
    • Like