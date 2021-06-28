vibeesh kv
RapidGems

Shipment Dashboard - UI Kit Freebie

vibeesh kv
RapidGems
vibeesh kv for RapidGems
Hire Us
  • Save
Shipment Dashboard - UI Kit Freebie goods for sale ui kit free dashboard dashboard kit new dashboard new trend dashboard ui dashboard template remote designer free dashboard free ui kit ui kit shipment dashboard dashboard freebie interaction animation product design minimal design interface design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋

Working on a shipment management application.
Download the Adobe XD file freebie

Follow for more updates.
Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Shipment Dashboard UI Kit Freebie.xd
1 MB
Download
RapidGems
RapidGems
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by RapidGems

View profile
    • Like