Health Tracker App UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks!
Today I have designed a fitnes App. This App is useful for tracking your workout activities, Calories and your Heart Rate.
The design idea was inspired by an App that I use in my daily life. I found that few modifications can be done in that app. So here i have created a UI of a Health Tracker App.
Software Used : Figma.
(Will update with the link of the whole design story for this design)