Health Tracker App UI

Hi folks!

Today I have designed a fitnes App. This App is useful for tracking your workout activities, Calories and your Heart Rate.

The design idea was inspired by an App that I use in my daily life. I found that few modifications can be done in that app. So here i have created a UI of a Health Tracker App.

Software Used : Figma.

(Will update with the link of the whole design story for this design)

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
