Tsayt - Beautiful time and currency converter

Tsayt - Beautiful time and currency converter
Tsayt is a simple and lightweight timezone and currency converter that jsut works, without any cavets.
✅ Beautiful neumorphic design.
✅ Convert currency from 100+ currencies.
✅ Highly interactive timezone converter.
✅ Simple stopwatch.

Get it here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.saif71.tsayt&ref=producthunt

