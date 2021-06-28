🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cybersecurity is a big and hot topic nowadays.
For the past 6 months there were a pretty big amount of data breaches, cyber attacks and ransmowares on different companies of different scales.
Every business should care about their security. That is why we came up with an concept for cybersecurity services based on AI.
Neuron - Landing page design with custom 3D.
✔custom 3D character
✔UI\UX design
✔motion design
