PAACK Nicolas Garcia

Kibana

PAACK Nicolas Garcia
PAACK Nicolas Garcia
  • Save
Kibana branding logotype design identity concept logo typography type
Download color palette

New branding project for Kibana.
Kibana is more than a tiny cabin resort. It’s a place you come back to, which becomes your favourite spot and feels like your very own vacation home. The brand praises the joy of simple moments, slow life and yummy homegrown food.
Case : http://paack.fr/works/kibana

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
PAACK Nicolas Garcia
PAACK Nicolas Garcia

More by PAACK Nicolas Garcia

View profile
    • Like