UI8 All-Access Pass – 3D Illustration robot hero header typography landing page web ui resource ui kit character design character illustration 3d illustration 3d design 3d ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
Hey guys, let's meet Matei – a new 3D character I've made to illustrate the UI8 All-Access Pass landing page concept. All done with C4D + Figma. Hope you like it. 🔥

Unlock your All-Access Pass on UI8 to save over $120,959

