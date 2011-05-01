Tim Brown

Graublau Sans with Lucida Sans

The first of several "Nice Web Type likes" examples from 2009, pairing served Graublau Sans Web with suggested Lucida sans serifs (Grande or Sans, depending on availability).

See the full example.

Posted on May 1, 2011
