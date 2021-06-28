CintyChan

百果园（PAGODA） IP Design

百果园（PAGODA） IP Design design illustration
I am the mascot of the Pagoda.My name is Houguoguo.I'm good at cooking. Come and try my little cake if you have a chance. You'll like it

