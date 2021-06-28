ednagea almira

AdmitOne — The Movie Ticket App

Hey, Dribbblers! 🙌
This is my first shot on dribbble. It is a Mobile App design for movie ticket app called AdmitOne. I also implement it into an Android App as well! you can find the project on my Github.
Let me know of what your thoughts about my design. Thank you! ✨

