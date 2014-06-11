Dan Cederholm

For Becca

For Becca 663399becca
Tomorrow, let's use Becca's favorite color #663399 to support the Meyer family.

As Jeffrey Zeldman aptly said, "It will not be enough. Nothing will ever be enough. But it will be something.".

#663399becca

Posted on Jun 11, 2014
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
