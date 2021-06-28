Zoran Mijatovic

Solliz - Agency for Your Home Solutions - UI Concept Design

Solliz - Agency for Your Home Solutions - UI Concept Design userexperience uiux exterior housedesign webdesign figma clean layout modernui modern simple interior house home userinterface designer
You go above and beyond to design your clients' homes, and I do the same for yours.

Here is my concept of a website for an interior/exterior design company, donning clean and minimal layout, modern design, and intuitive user flow.

