Jendo - Job Finder Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbble, This is my exploration of Jendo - Job Finder User Dashboard. Jendo main priority for job candidates. Jendo help you to find search for jobs, career opportunities and post their CV/Resumes and research the best companies for job apply. Hope you all like it. 😍😍😍