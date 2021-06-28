Stuti Ghoshal

Daily UI Challenge 3

Stuti Ghoshal
Stuti Ghoshal
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 3 graphic design design logo ui illustration
Download color palette

Landing page for a plant-based website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Stuti Ghoshal
Stuti Ghoshal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stuti Ghoshal

View profile
    • Like