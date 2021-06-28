Sarwesh Maharjan

Simple To-Do List

Sarwesh Maharjan
Sarwesh Maharjan
  • Save
Simple To-Do List design mobile mobile design illustration minimal app ui
Download color palette

A very simple To-Do list design for mobile.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Sarwesh Maharjan
Sarwesh Maharjan

More by Sarwesh Maharjan

View profile
    • Like