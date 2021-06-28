Pengyi Labs Around the World | Software Company Social Media

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Pengyilabs.io is a software design and development team from Costa Rica founded by Rob Moya, specialized in web and mobile platforms, this is a design for our social media explaining our international services accross the world.
Need software design, software development, video editing or marketing services to build high-stakes web and mobile applications?
Let's talk. 我们会说汉语
Contact Rob at hello@pengyilabs.io
Other Profiles: https://angel.co/u/roberto-moya-sancho https://www.upwork.com/fl/robmoya
https://www.upwork.com/ag/pengyilabs/
https://clutch.co/profile/pengyi-labs
To know more about him check out his video
https://youtu.be/Jw_UsHTI3Nk
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robmoya/
https://pengyilabs.io/