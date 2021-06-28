🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Nav homes offer custom homebuilding solutions with a strong commitment to providing excellent quality and customer experience at affordable prices.Their mission is to bring new homes to dreamers, who want a new beginning in their life.They design and build new homes from the scratch or renovate them for a new beginning. The team required the creation of the brand's visual identity that matched their company's value and vision which at the same time could also resonate with their ideal audience.
Full case study -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122140015/Nav-Homes-Brand-Identity
For inquiry-
donebydude@gmail.com