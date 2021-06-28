Nancy Liz

KNOWLEGE

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
  • Save
KNOWLEGE limited color palette growth plants leaves thinkific knowledge lightbulb illustration design
Download color palette

Limited color palette illustration with type treatment. Submitted for the Dribbble playoff contest for Thinkific.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
Illustrative Brand Graphic Designer

More by Nancy Liz

View profile
    • Like