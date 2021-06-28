Varun Sharda

Minimal icons for a Fintech product

Minimal icons for a Fintech product motion icons icon illustrations animated icons mobile ui icon mobile design icons web icons ux icons ui ux icons modern icons trending icons latest icons app icons ui icons icons set icon pack icons
  1. Icons Animation.mp4
  2. Artboard – 30@3x.png

Fintech app icons set.👏
Press "L" if you like.

Portfolio: www.varunsharda.com
Contact: varunsharda03@gmail.com

UI. UX. VISUAL. INTERACTIONS. GRAPHICS. ILLUSTRATIONS.
