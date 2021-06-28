Jessica Benhar

Artidote

Artidote is a brand of scented candles that aims to evoke memories through scent. The founder wanted to create a luxury brand identity that was inspired by their passion in fine art, in particular, the artist Joseph Beuys. I was asked to create a logo that incorporated Beuy's famous hare as well as elements of nature. Selected to be displayed in logo compilation publications Modern Heraldry Volume 2 by Counter-Print Books and Flora & Fauna by Victionary.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
