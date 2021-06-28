🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Artidote is a brand of scented candles that aims to evoke memories through scent. The founder wanted to create a luxury brand identity that was inspired by their passion in fine art, in particular, the artist Joseph Beuys. I was asked to create a logo that incorporated Beuy's famous hare as well as elements of nature. Selected to be displayed in logo compilation publications Modern Heraldry Volume 2 by Counter-Print Books and Flora & Fauna by Victionary.