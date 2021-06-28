Jessica Benhar

Get Em Tiger

Get Em Tiger tiger logo design
I created a new logo for Get Em Tiger, a web design and digital marketing agency. They wanted the logo to feel strong but friendly and classic but with a modern touch. Selected to be displayed in logo compilation publication Modern Heraldry Volume 2 by Counter-Print Books.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
