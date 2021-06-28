Mahabub Hassan

Modern Logo- ExoCity Modern Logo for Construction Company

Modern Logo- ExoCity Modern Logo for Construction Company colorful logo exploration modern logos logotype logodesign branding logo design branding branding design visual identity minimalist logo e letter logo e logo letter e logo building logo construction logo modern logo business logo icon design logo design
Modern Logo - ExoCity Modern Logo Design for Construction Company
The Logo Concepts : Letter E + Building Icon

Style : Modern, Creative, Colorful.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Thank you...

