Lake Berryessa in Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument WPA

Lake Berryessa in Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument WPA protected area
WPA poster art of Lake Berryessa within in Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Yolo and Napa county California United Sates in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
