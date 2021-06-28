Aloysius Patrimonio

River Through Tundra in Cape Krusenstern National Monument WPA

River Through Tundra in Cape Krusenstern National Monument WPA natural
WPA poster art of a river snaking its way through the tundra in southeast Cape Krusenstern National Monument located in Alaska USA in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
