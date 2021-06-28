Aloysius Patrimonio

Columnar Basalt in Postpile National Monument WPA Art

Columnar Basalt in Postpile National Monument WPA Art wilderness
WPA poster art of rock formation of columnar basalt called Devils Postpile in Devils Postpile National Monument near Mammoth Mountain, California USA done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
