Ocean of Lava Flows in Craters of the Moon National Monument WPA

Ocean of Lava Flows in Craters of the Moon National Monument WPA works project administration
WPA poster art of a vast ocean of lava flows in Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve located in the Snake River Plain in central Idaho USA done in works project administration style.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
