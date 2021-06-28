Aloysius Patrimonio

Siskiyou Mountains in Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument WPA

Siskiyou Mountains in Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument WPA conservation area
WPA poster art of Siskiyou Mountains located in Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Southwestern Oregon USA done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
