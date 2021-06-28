Rob Moya

Task Management Admin Tool Design | Whagons

Task Management Admin Tool Design | Whagons website ux ui design responsive light green 用户 interface user development software 设计 平台 platform management task
Pengyilabs.io is a software design and development team from Costa Rica founded by Rob Moya, specialized in web and mobile platforms, this is a design for the Whagons team using Figma and User Interviews.
