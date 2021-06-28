Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, was an Indian track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army. He is the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games.

.

Here I come with my exploration for portraying subjects into vector artworks

Hope you like it 💜

Open for collaboration, you can shout me at

abhaysharmaart@gmail.com

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.

Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Abhay Sharma Art for more cool stuffs in future.

======================

I am available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : abhaysharmaart@gmail.com

💬 Instagram/Facebook : @abhaysharmaart

======================

abhaysharmaart || Instagram || ArtOfferingShop || Adobe Illustrator