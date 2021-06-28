Aug P

ANIMISM PANDA

Aug P
Aug P
  • Save
ANIMISM PANDA design illustration
Download color palette

Hi Guys!! I'm new here.
I'm so glad to share you my ideal and illustration. Enjoyed making this one. Really hope you'd like it!
I'm an environmentalists so this ideal is about "ANIMISM". Have you even hear about that? Research it! I believe that you will be attracted by this ancient theory and you will thinking about the relationship between this theory and the world.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Aug P
Aug P

More by Aug P

View profile
    • Like