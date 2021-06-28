Putri Tiara

Covid Tracker Website App

Putri Tiara
Putri Tiara
  • Save
Covid Tracker Website App application ux illustration uiinspiration ux inpiration inspiration uxdesign uidesign web website tracker covidtracker covid
Download color palette

This covid tracker application is designed to find out the spread of covid in several areas through the movement of people.

Putri Tiara
Putri Tiara

More by Putri Tiara

View profile
    • Like