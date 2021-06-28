HasThemes

Payne - Backpack eCommerce Shopify Theme

Payne – Backpack eCommerce HTML Template is a modern HTML template with elegant white background. It is a vast template with the best quality of design and features. You can set the best-selling online home for your backpack shop with Payne. However, Payne brings 2 Unique Home Versions, 8 Shop Pages, 12 Single Product Variations and 5 amazing Blog Pages totaling to 40 HTML pages.
Download: https://themeforest.net/item/payne-backpack-ecommerce-shopify-theme/29738813?s_rank=147

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
