Bima Agustian Wanaputra

Splash Screen and Onboarding Screen

Bima Agustian Wanaputra
Bima Agustian Wanaputra
  • Save
Splash Screen and Onboarding Screen mobileapp logo illustration ux ui mobile gaming game design app
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my recent projects about Kovalen, the Gamer Social Network. There is splash screen and two of onboarding screen.
Feel free to leave feedback and press L to show some love ❤️
Have a nice day ❤️

I recreating logo from goff.brian, thank you so much!
Fox character by pch.vector, thank you so much!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Bima Agustian Wanaputra
Bima Agustian Wanaputra

More by Bima Agustian Wanaputra

View profile
    • Like