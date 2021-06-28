Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 093 - Splash Screen

DailyUI 093 - Splash Screen app design mobile app color swatch pantone loading splash screen dailyui 093 dailyui mobile design adobe xd ui design
✏️ DailyUI 093

Splash screen for a Pantone app 🎨

📷: Unsplash

