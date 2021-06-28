Tushar

Settings Page of Hiring App in #006 (#dailyui #007)

Settings Page of Hiring App in #006 (#dailyui #007) developer hiring app hire design settings dark theme dark mode dark dailyui007 007 app dailyui
Just finished my design for #dailyui #007
Designed on:- Figma
Fonts used:- Lato
Profile Picture generated from :- generated.photos

This is an Settings page of a hiring app completed in #006(https://dribbble.com/shots/15927875-Hiring-App-Profile-Page-dailyui-006).

