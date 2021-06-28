Riswan Ratta

Tambangmas Logo Design

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta
  • Save
Tambangmas Logo Design monogram logo awesome logo gold store gold mining mining logo letter t logo app logo web design logo agency
Download color palette

This is the logo for a gold mining company called Tambangmas which also sells gold in small pieces that are easy to save.

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta

More by Riswan Ratta

View profile
    • Like