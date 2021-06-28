Indra Yoga
SLAB Design Studio

Coworking Space Website

Indra Yoga
SLAB Design Studio
Indra Yoga for SLAB Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Coworking Space Website web branding ui logo design homepage motion graphic illustration animation landing page header
Coworking Space Website web branding ui logo design homepage motion graphic illustration animation landing page header
Download color palette
  1. Wooks - Coworking Space Website Homepage - Dribbble Preview.png
  2. Wooks - Coworking Space Webiste Homepage - Full.jpg

Hi! Here’s our exploration Coworking Space Website. Full preview attached. Let us know what you think

__________________________________________________________________

Please follow our team @SLAB Design Studio for more cool stuff
Ready to collaborate! Affordable and satisfaction guaranteed.
Just shoot us an email at info@slabdsgn.com
__________________________________________________________________

Follow our InstagramFacebookBehance
Check our Website & let's chat on Skype

SLAB Design Studio
SLAB Design Studio
Hire Us

More by SLAB Design Studio

View profile
    • Like