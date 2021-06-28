Jay

Health tracker app concept

Hello Folks 🔥

Here is the concept of the health tracker app UI design. I have tried to use the latest dark mode with vibrant color. Hope you guys will love it.

I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: TT Commons

Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
