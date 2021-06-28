Health tracker app concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Folks 🔥
Here is the concept of the health tracker app UI design. I have tried to use the latest dark mode with vibrant color. Hope you guys will love it.
I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.
Press "L" in the event that you like it.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: TT Commons
Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com