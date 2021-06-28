Nishar Multani

Finance Mobile App Design

Nishar Multani
Nishar Multani
  • Save
Finance Mobile App Design modern payment app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app
Download color palette

Hi folks! 👋

Take a look at my exploration design about online banking solution. This is an application that makes it easy for you to manage your finances anywhere and anytime.

Hope you guys will like it❤️. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

-------------------------------------

I am available for new projects!

📩Email :nisharmultani007@gmail.com
✨Linkedin :Linkedin
😎Behance :Behance

Nishar Multani
Nishar Multani

More by Nishar Multani

View profile
    • Like