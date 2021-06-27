Siam Khondoker

Modern Logo- blissU

Siam Khondoker
Siam Khondoker
  • Save
Modern Logo- blissU blissu logo leaf logo green logo newlogo logofolio moderlogo minimal logo brand identity logo inpiration logo idea logo design logo designer vector logo typography design icon illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello,
Modern logo for a brand named blissU.
give your valuable feedback and please like the shot.
If you wanna contact with me email me now
siamkhondoker.info@gmail.com
THANKS.

Siam Khondoker
Siam Khondoker

More by Siam Khondoker

View profile
    • Like